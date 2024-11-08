37-year-old man dies after being hit by car in West Seneca

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — West Seneca Police say a 37-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 500 block of Mineral Springs Road. Police believe the victim, identified as Darnell Collins, was walking or standing in the road at the time of the accident.

Authorities say first responders tried CPR and other life-saving measures on Collins but were ultimately unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the vehicle involved in the accident remained on scene. They say the driver and her passengers were not injured.

The accident remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.