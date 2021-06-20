37-year-old man arrested following 'domestic dispute' in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 37-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged domestic dispute, Saturday night.

According to investigators, Luis Montalvo allegedly fired shots into the air following an argument with his girlfriend at their home in the 300-block of Franklin Street.

Officials say that officers recovered a handgun at the home and placed Montalvo under arrest.

Montalvo has been charged with Reckless Endangerment and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.

According to authorities, no one was injured from the shots fired.