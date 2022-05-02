Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

37-year-old Hamburg man killed in crash on Route 219

Crash
WKBW
Crash
Posted at 1:20 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 13:20:49-04

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 37-year-old Hamburg man was killed in a crash on Route 219 Saturday, according to Orchard Park police.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 at the Powers Road bridge overpass.

Police said when officers arrived there was a vehicle in the median with damage to the driver's side and its front end. A witness told police the vehicle drifted from the driving lane and into the median and then crashed into the concrete pier for the bridge.

Lifesaving measures were conducted by emergency personnel but the 37-year-old man, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine