37-year-old Hamburg man killed in crash on Route 219

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 37-year-old Hamburg man was killed in a crash on Route 219 Saturday, according to Orchard Park police.

The crash occurred around 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 at the Powers Road bridge overpass.

Police said when officers arrived there was a vehicle in the median with damage to the driver's side and its front end. A witness told police the vehicle drifted from the driving lane and into the median and then crashed into the concrete pier for the bridge.

Lifesaving measures were conducted by emergency personnel but the 37-year-old man, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.