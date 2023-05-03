$350,000 on the way to Erie County to fight childhood lead poisoning and reduce energy bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced $350,000 is on the way to fight lead poisoning and reduce energy costs for families in Erie County.

According to the AG, the funding will support the Erie County Window Replacement Program which aims to eliminate lead paint hazards and increase energy efficiency.

The AG said to this point the program has already led to the replacement of 560 windows in 54 housing units. This funding is expected to provide up to eight new windows in at least 75 homes.

“Aging, decaying windows are one of the key reasons that low-income families face the highest risk of lead exposure and are forced to spend an outsized share of their income on energy bills.“The Erie County Window Replacement Program uses proven tactics to tackle childhood lead poisoning while increasing energy efficiency and saving families money. I am proud to continue our support of this important project, and grateful to County Executive Poloncarz for his partnership in ensuring we provide safer, healthier, and more affordable housing to those who need it most.” - Attorney General James

“In our quest to eliminate lead poisoning in Erie County, we’ve seen that enforcement alone does not work. We also need a steady stream of funding to remediate our houses. In Buffalo, 64 percent of the homes were built prior to 1940, which is 30 years before lead was removed from paint. It is going to take a monumental, home-by-home approach to fully remove the lead from our homes. I am grateful to the Attorney General as she visited with myself and Department of Health officials earlier this year on our lead poisoning prevention initiatives. I also thank the County Executive for working with our Attorney General to invest these funds into the places our most vulnerable residents call home, so we can make them a little safer for our children.” - Erie County Legislature Chairwoman April Baskin

The program assists