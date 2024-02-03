'Love seeing people enjoy food': 35 years of fish fry Friday at Randy's Up The River

"I just love seeing people enjoy food."

For 35 years Randy's Up The River has been serving up wings, burgers and more without closing.

Owner Randy Korkowicz said he has stayed open for so long after customers didn't have anywhere to go on the holidays.

"I said I'll come in and open up," said Korkowicz. "Because it is a bit of a drive [From Buffalo] I want people to know they don't have to pull in here and find out we're closed."

7 News' Michael Schwartz made the drive to Allegany to see the lunchtime rush. Customers told Schwartz that their favorites are the "Gorilla Burger," wings, and the fish fry.

Korkowicz showed Schwartz how to make the fish fry, which starts with his mom's famous batter and ends with letting oil drip off for superior crunch

"She worked so hard, started off as a server, and just so proud of her, and to see how successful she was I just wanted to follow that," explained Korkowicz.

Randy Farrington said it's a convenient stop with friends and family.

"We actually work nearby, so this is a nice little lunch spot," said Farrington.

Their menu can be found on their website.