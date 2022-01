WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office says a 35-year-old Amherst man has been charged with second degree murder in the death of a West Seneca man in Wheatfield.

Investigators say Leroy Cheek allegedly killed 25-year-old Jesse Gonzalez Miranda on Tuesday.

Officials say Gonzalez Miranda was stabbed inside a home on Niagara Road, Tuesday night.

Cheek is being held in Niagara County Jail.