34-year-old woman seriously hurt in shooting on Herkimer Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 34-year-old woman is seriously hurt following a shooting on Herkimer Street, Friday night.

Investigators say they responded to a report of a shooting on Herkimer Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Detectives say the woman was shot multiple times when she was getting out of a vehicle, and was sent to Erie County Medical Center by an ambulance where she's recovering from serious injuries.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.