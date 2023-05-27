34-year-old man seriously injured in Batavia motorcycle accident

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Batavia man is in critical condition following an accident on Friday involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle.

According to police, a motorcycle was traveling eastbound on West Main Street when a vehicle made an illegal turn at the Tops intersection and collided with the motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Gregory Vigiano, was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital in Rochester with serious injuries. He is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle, 32-year-old Rebecca Santiago, was ticketed for making the illegal turn and driving with a suspended license.

Anyone with information is asked to call (585) 345-6350 or submit a tip at www.bataviapolice.org.