BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 34-year-old man is hurt following a shooting on Hertel Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1500-block of Hertel Avenue.

Officials also say they are investigating reports of a large fight in that same area.

Police say the man was sent to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.