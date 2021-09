BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 34-year-old Amherst man is hurt following a shooting on 4th Street, late Saturday night.

Investigators say the man was shot just after 11 p.m. in both of his legs.

The man was then sent to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for his injuries where he is in, "stable condition."

Authorities are also looking into whether or not street racing played a role in the shooting.