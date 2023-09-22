34 dogs, including puppies, rescued from 'deplorable conditions'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Thirty-four dogs, including three newborn puppies, have been rescued from a home on Niagara Street in Buffalo after being discovered in what SPCA Agents describe as "deplorable conditions."

According to the SPCA of Erie County, the dogs were urine-soaked and some were so matted they can barely walk or see. Some of the dogs may also be pregnant, investigators said.

SPCA Serving Erie County

The SPCA is now sending out an SOS, saying it is in desperate need of support. They say this is a monumental undertaking for its veterinary team and they need help from the public.

Click here to make a donation on the SPCA's website. You are asked to write "34 dogs" in the comments section so the SPCA knows who you'd like your donation to help.

