BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 33-year-old man is in critical condition following a shooting on Girard Place, Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found that a man was shot multiple times and was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.