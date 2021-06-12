32-year-old woman hurt following shooting on 19th Street in Niagara Falls; suspect arraigned

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say a 32-year-old woman is hurt after she was shot on 19th Street, early Saturday morning, and a suspect has been charged.

According to police, officers responded to the Coastal gas station at 601 19th Street in Niagara Falls just after 2 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was shot and was bleeding heavily, and she received medical treatment and was sent to Erie County Medical Center where she is listed in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

While police were investigating the shooting, they say they found a man with the woman who had a handgun.

Investigators say 31-year-old Anthony Hill was charged with Criminal Possession of Weapon 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property 4th degree, after he allegedly stole the gun out of Ohio.

Hill was arraigned Saturday morning and is being held on $20,000 bail in addition to a parole detainer.

Police say they're continuing to investigate and no other people have been arrested at this time.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Niagara Falls police at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.