BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 32-year-old man is dead after he was shot on French Street, early Friday morning.

Officers were initially called to a report of a shooting on French Street between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street just before 1 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the man was shot during some sort of, "large gathering."

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he later died.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.