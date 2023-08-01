32-year-old man killed in crash in the Town of Murray

TOWN OF MURRAY, N.Y. — A 32-year-old Brockport man was killed in an accident Saturday evening at the intersection of Route 104 and County Line Road in the Town of Murray.

According to the Orleans County Sheriff's Office, Samuel J Mattison failed to stop at a stop sign and struck another vehicle that was traveling westbound on Route 104.

Mattison was pronounced dead at the scene and the three occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital for minor injuries.

According to the Sherrif's Office, the accident is still under investigation.