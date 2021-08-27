32-year-old Buffalo man arraigned on alleged kidnapping, robbery charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says a 32-year-old Buffalo man has been arraigned on alleged kidnapping and robbery charges.

Investigators say Christopher Taylor allegedly abducted a woman from a parking ramp on Pearl Street in Buffalo by forcing her into his vehicle at gunpoint on August 11.

Taylor is accused of blindfolding the woman and driving her to multiple banks in Buffalo, forcing her to withdraw money from ATMs.

According to investigators, when the transactions were denied by the bank, Taylor drove the woman to an unknown residence where he allegedly removed her cell phone and credit cards from her purse.

Afterwards, investigators say Taylor drove to Wick Street with the woman where he allowed her to leave and he allegedly placed her purse in a garbage tote.

The woman then allegedly told an Erie County Sheriff's deputy on Wick Street and Broadway about what happened.

Taylor is scheduled to return to court on September 10.

If convicted on all charges, Taylor faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.