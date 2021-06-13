Watch
31-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash in Amherst

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 8:46 AM, Jun 13, 2021
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police say a 31-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-990, Sunday morning.

Investigators say police responded to a motorcycle crash on the southbound I-990 off-ramp to John James Audubon Parkway just after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the operator of the motorcycle crashed their motorcycle which left the road and struck a guard rail.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are withholding the man's identity pending proper notification to the family.

If you have any video or you witnessed the crash, you're asked to contact Amherst police at (716) 689-1311.

