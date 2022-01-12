31-year-old man hurt in shooting on 24th street in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — One man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on 24th street in Niagara Falls Tuesday afternoon, according to Niagara Falls Police.

Police responded to the 400 block of 24th Street for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, police found a 31-year-old Niagara Falls resident lying in the street with gun shot wounds to the lower leg.

Officers started to care for the victim, until the NF Fire Department and an ambulance arrived.

The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment, per police.

Police ask anyone that witnessed the incident or has information is asked to call the Niagara Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information line at 716-286-4711.