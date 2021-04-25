31-year-old man hurt after shot in the chest in Niagara Falls, Sunday morning

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 31-year-old man is hurt after police say he was shot in the chest on Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls, early Sunday morning.

Investigators say they responded to the 1800-block of Ferry Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, to a report of a man who was shot.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 31-year-old Niagara Falls man shot in the chest, with an ambulance rushing him to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then Erie County Medical Center.

Officials say the seriousness of the man's injuries is not known at this time.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Niagara Falls Police Department Detectives at (716) 286-4553.