31 year-old Buffalo man arrested on Friday connected to shooting investigation

Posted at 1:35 PM, Oct 07, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department made an arrest on Friday connected to a double shooting investigation that started in September.

Northwest district officers responded to a call at 7pm on Sunday, September 23rd regarding two victims at Kenmore Mercy Hospital.

Both individuals had gun shot wounds which led to Gun Violence Unit Detectives immediately starting an investigation.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of Ontario Street.

On Friday, October 6, 31 year-old Se Brun Daniels of Buffalo was arrested for the crimes. He was charged with Assault in the First Degree, one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and one count of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

