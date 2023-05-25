30 people become U.S. citizens in 'dream' of a day

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Thursday morning 30 people from 21 different countries became U.S. citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Southtowns Family YMCA in West Seneca.

"One of the most important days of my life, and one of the happiest days of my life," said Kedir Hissu, who came to the U.S. 19 years ago from Ethiopia.

Christine Nyangoma, originally from Congo, called Thursday a "dream."

"It's like my dream came true because where I lived first they were having war, that’s why I'm here," said Nyangoma.

Bibata Ouedraogo, originally from West Africa, is taking classes to be a CNA, "I'm here to stay and to be a good citizen," said Ouedraogo.

7 News reporter Michael Schwartz asked the newest U.S. citizens what they are looking forward to now, one man said to go to Washington, D.C., but the most common answer was the opportunity to vote.

A morning that started with a room full of people from different countries, ended with Americans leaving together.