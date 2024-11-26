'$30-40K added to the cost of a home': New York State proposes fire sprinkler mandate in all new homes

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Automatic fire sprinkler systems could soon be a requirement for all newly built homes in New York State. That change could cost home builders and buyers thousands of dollars.

The New York State Fire Prevention and Building Code Council is proposing that mandate for all one- and two-family homes.

“We are being counter-productive to what our desire would be, and that is to make homes more affordable,” President of Cortese Construction Services Domenic Cortese said. “Averages that I have heard are putting it roughly between $30,000 and $40,0000 added to the cost of a home.”

Domenic Cortese spoke with 7 News reporter Derek Heid on Tuesday.

While Cortese told me that the sprinkler systems are pricey, he said they pose some benefits.

“Fire suppression systems are effective at putting out a fire quicker, and [the fire] does less structural damage as a result of that,” Cortese said.

Since 2014, state law has required any builder contracting a one- or two-family residence, under three stories in height, to provide the buyer with information regarding the installation of fire sprinklers and cost estimates before entering into a contract.

“It’s great to have the choice, and that’s really where it should stay,” Cortese said.

The next state Fire Prevention and Building Code Council meeting is December 6.