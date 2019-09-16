Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

3-year-old boy found sleeping on stranger's porch, police looking for family

Posted: 11:15 AM, Sep 16, 2019
Updated: 2019-09-16 11:38:06-04
items.[0].image.alt
BOY FOUND.png

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-year-old boy was found sleeping on someone's porch on Potomac Avenue on Monday morning, now police are searching for his family.

According to police, the boy was found around 8 a.m. The department posted a picture on its Facebook page Monday morning. The boy is described as Hispanic. He is shown in the picture wearing a red shirt. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a cleft chin.

This image of the boy with a Buffalo police officer was shared with 7 Eyewitness News.

BOY FOUND DANA DILAURA.jpg

Officers are now searching for his parent or guardian. Anyone with information on the boy or his family is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's D District at (716) 851-4413, or call 911.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MONDAY MORNING QB PROMO.png

Buffalo Bills

Get Bills updates and analysis in your inbox every Monday