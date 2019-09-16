BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A three-year-old boy was found sleeping on someone's porch on Potomac Avenue on Monday morning, now police are searching for his family.

According to police, the boy was found around 8 a.m. The department posted a picture on its Facebook page Monday morning. The boy is described as Hispanic. He is shown in the picture wearing a red shirt. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a cleft chin.

This image of the boy with a Buffalo police officer was shared with 7 Eyewitness News.

Dana Dilaura

Officers are now searching for his parent or guardian. Anyone with information on the boy or his family is asked to call the Buffalo Police Department's D District at (716) 851-4413, or call 911.