WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A portion of Union Road in West Seneca was temporarily closed on Monday due to a five-vehicle crash.

West Seneca Police said it happened in the afternoon on Union Road between East & West Road and Southgate Plaza.

According to police, the crash sent three people to the hospital, including one with critical injuries.

Union Road opened back up again around 8 p.m. Monday. West Seneca Police are still investigating the crash.