3 people dead, 2 hospitalized in crash on Millersport Highway

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Millersport Highway reopened Tuesday morning after being closed for about six hours due to a deadly crash.

An 18-year-old man, 19-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene after their car veered off the road and flipped over.

The Amherst Police Department responded to the one-vehicle crash on Millersport Highway near John James Audubon Parkway just after 11 Tuesday night.

The driver, an 18-year-old woman, and a 17-year-old man were taken to ECMC. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

All names are being withheld until family is notified.

The crash is under investigation.