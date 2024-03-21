$3 million working capital grant program for small East Side business owners

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There’s a $3 million working capital grant program for small businesses to rebound from the social and economic impacts of the Tops mass shooting.

The "Colored Girls Bike Too" is just a few blocks from tops on Jefferson Avenue.

Owner Jalonda Hill says hearing this opportunity is alleviating.

“I'm very actually really really excited about it because our organization is in dire need of bicycles, and we’re in dire need of more help,” Hill says. “I was just thinking about how we are going to be able to sustain rent.”

Others like Dr. Dee Green, owner of Juicy Quartz, is hopeful this grant program will provide longevity to all businesses in the East Side.

“So it's going to make a more inviting atmosphere for people to come and enjoy and just have a part of Jefferson the way Jefferson used to be,” she says.

Dr. Green says she’s excited to apply for the funds for her food truck.

“We really appreciate that we’re going to have funding coming soon to help us finish with our build out,” she says. “We’re almost near done, and with these funds we’re able to appropriate the funds correctly like I’ll be able to hire people and pay people.”

Some are crossing their fingers to have this money beautify the whole East Side of Buffalo.

“I want my business to resemble something like off of Allen and Elmwood where I'm able to have outdoor seating and stuff like that, says Bernice Lee, owner of Juice Lounge. "So a small grant will be great to have."

Meanwhile, others hope many business owners would become aware of this opportunity.

“A friend of mine owns a shop down the street on Jefferson Avenue also doesn't know about these funds, so I definitely do think in order for this money to have a great impact they're gonna have to do a lot of outreach,” Hill says. “So not just like online and flyers, but potentially like door knocking going to these businesses letting them know that the money is there.”

East Side business owners have until May 10th to submit an application.

See attachment below to find out where to apply for the grant: