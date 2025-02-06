3 children rescued from burning Batavia apartment; Authorities say kids were home alone

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three children are being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester after a fire early Thursday morning in Batavia.

The fire happened at about 12:45 a.m. on Vine Street. Dispatchers say they received a call from someone in the downstairs apartment stating three children were trapped upstairs.

First responders say they saw flames coming from a second-story window. Once crews were able to get inside, they say they were able to find and rescue the three children, ages 4, 10 and 12.

Authorities say the children were home alone at the time of the fire.

All three children are siblings and were taken to the hospital. Officials say there will be an update on the condition of the children at a later date.

Two police officers and a firefighter were hurt on the scene but were able to keep working after treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.