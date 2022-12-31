3 children dead, 4 others hospitalized in two-alarm fire on Dartmouth Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three children were killed and four others were hospitalized in a two-alarm fire on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo Saturday morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department confirmed three girls ages 7, 8, and 10 died in the fire. A boy and girl between the ages of 3 and 10 are in critical condition at Oishei Children's Hospital and a female infant is described as stable.

In addition to the children, their 63-year-old grandmother is in critical condition at ECMC.

According to the Buffalo Fire Department, smoke detectors were working at the time of the fire. The cause is still under investigation.