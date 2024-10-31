3 Buffalo teenagers accused of stealing car, driving the wrong way on the 33

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Three Buffalo teenagers are facing charges, accused of stealing a car and driving it the wrong way on the Kensington Expressway.

Police say they were flagged down by the car-theft victim Wednesday night on the 2300 block of Fillmore Avenue.

The vehicle was later spotted in the area of Starin and Depew Avenues and then followed from above by the New York State Police Aviation Unit.

Police say they later witnessed the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on the Kensington Expressway toward oncoming traffic.

The vehicle eventually stopped on the 900 block of Lafayette Avenue and police arrested all three people inside.

19-year-old Jaquan Tillman, 19-year-old Theodore Robinson and a 17-year-old were all charged with Reckless Endangerment, Grand larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.