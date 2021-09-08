2nd Circuit affirms conviction of former top Cuomo aide

NEW YORK (AP - MODIFIED) — A federal appeals court has affirmed the conviction of one of ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's top aides for fraud and accepting bribes.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in the case of Joseph Percoco on Wednesday. A three-judge panel wrote that the public corruption case required it to again consider the reach of federal fraud and bribery laws.

In connection with the "Buffalo Billion," the court also affirmed the convictions of Louis Ciminelli and Alain Kaloyeros.

Percoco was a longtime friend and top aide to Cuomo, a Democrat who recently resigned as governor amid sexual harassment allegations. The appeals court also upheld the conviction of a real estate executive connected to the scheme. Percoco was sentenced to six years in prison.