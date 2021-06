BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 29-year-old man was shot inside a vehicle on Sidney Street, Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to the first block of Sidney Street just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

The man was then transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was treated and released.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.