BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 29-year-old man was shot inside a car on Pershing Avenue late Friday night.

According to police, the man was shot inside vehicle on Pershing Avenue near Best Street just after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to ECMC where he is listed in stable condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.