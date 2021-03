BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 29-year-old Kenmore man is dead following a crash on Hastings Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the driver was heading east on Hastings Avenue when he hit a tree around 4:30 a.m.

The man was taken to ECMC where he later died.

Investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.