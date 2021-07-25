29-year-old man dead, two others hurt in shooting on Lasalle Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 29-year-old man is dead, and two other men are hurt following a shooting on Lasalle Avenue, Saturday night.

According to police, officers responded to reports of three men shot during some party or gathering on Lasalle Avenue between Orleans Street and Eggert Road around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators say a 29-year-old Buffalo man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were sent to Erie County Medical Center, where they're in stable condition.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.