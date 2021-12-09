29-year-old man charged with attempted murder following bar shooting in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda say a 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at Devlin's Deuce on Sheridan Drive.
Investigators say Lesilie Tatum has been charger after a man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to Erie County Medical Center on the morning of November 20.
Tatum was charged with the following
- Two counts of Attempted Murder 2nd Degree
- Assault 1st Degree
- Gang Assault 1st Degree
- Attempted Assault 1st Degree
- Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree
If you have any information you're asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or the confidential tip line: (716) 879-6606.