Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

29-year-old man charged with attempted murder following bar shooting in Town of Tonawanda

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Town of Tonawanda fight
Posted at 8:13 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 20:13:45-05

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda say a 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at Devlin's Deuce on Sheridan Drive.

Investigators say Lesilie Tatum has been charger after a man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to Erie County Medical Center on the morning of November 20.

Tatum was charged with the following

  • Two counts of Attempted Murder 2nd Degree
  • Assault 1st Degree
  • Gang Assault 1st Degree
  • Attempted Assault 1st Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or the confidential tip line: (716) 879-6606.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!