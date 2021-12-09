29-year-old man charged with attempted murder following bar shooting in Town of Tonawanda

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda say a 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting at Devlin's Deuce on Sheridan Drive.

Investigators say Lesilie Tatum has been charger after a man was shot and sustained non-life threatening injuries, and was transported to Erie County Medical Center on the morning of November 20.

Tatum was charged with the following



Two counts of Attempted Murder 2nd Degree

Assault 1st Degree

Gang Assault 1st Degree

Attempted Assault 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree

If you have any information you're asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or the confidential tip line: (716) 879-6606.

