BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting incident Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the first block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a 28-year-old Buffalo man was shot outside. He was taken to ECMC and is described as stable.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line (716) 847-2255.