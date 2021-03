NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — Niagara Falls police say a 28-year-old Lewiston man had to be extricated from a vehicle following a crash on Lockport Road in Niagara Falls, Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say the driver and his vehicle got entrapped under a tractor-trailer around 1:30 p.m.

Police say he suffered head injuries but refused treatment.

The crash is under investigation and charges are pending.