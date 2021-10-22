Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

27-year-old woman dead, man seriously hurt in crash in Gowanda

items.[0].image.alt
Associated Press
Crash
Posted at 8:11 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 20:11:43-04

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Police in Gowanda say a 27-year-old woman is dead and a man is seriously hurt following a crash on Sand Hill Road, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say two vehicles crashed head on while the drivers were going opposite directions on Sand Hill Road, just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

The woman, 27-year-old Elizabeth Tonello of Gowanda was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the other car, Neal Bennett, was flown to Erie County Medical Center by Mercy Flight.

Patrol officers say that Tonello was responding to a family emergency at the time of the crash.

The New York State Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!