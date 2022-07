LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lewiston Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning.

The accident happened just before 5:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of Saunders Settlement Road.

First responders say the driver was traveling westbound on Saunders Settlement Road when he drove off the road and hit a mailbox near the Tuscarora Road intersection.

The driver was taken to Mount St. Mary's Hospital where he died from his injuries. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed.