BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 27-year-old man is hurt following a shooting on Niagara Street early Saturday morning.

Investigators say the shooting happened on Niagara Street between Carolina Street and Georgia Street just before 2 a.m.

The man was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated and was eventually released.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.