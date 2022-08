WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The West Seneca Police Department is investigating a fatal incident that happened this morning on Meyer Road.

West Seneca police and EMS were called to Meyer Road around 9:20 a.m. for reports of an industrial accident.

Officers found a 27-year-old man trapped beneath an overturned forklift. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say no foul play is suspected at this time and this investigation is ongoing.