LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of two people unconscious at 308 Dogwood Drive in the Town of Lockport Sunday.

According to police, the home was overcome with carbon monoxide and a 27-year-old man was found dead inside.

Another resident was taken to St. Mary's Hospital.

Police say an investigation found snow covered the outside furnace causing carbon monoxide to enter.