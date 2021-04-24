Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

26-year-old woman seriously hurt following shooting on Martha Avenue in Buffalo

items.[0].image.alt
7 Eyewitness News
Buffalo Police Car
Posted at 4:25 PM, Apr 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-24 16:25:06-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 26-year-old woman is seriously hurt following a shooting on Martha Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a call of a reported shooting just after midnight to a home on the first-block of Martha Avenue.

The woman was then transported to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Officials believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute and say that the suspect knows the victim.

Buffalo police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Health-Wellness-480x360.jpg

Managing the pressure and stopping the stigma