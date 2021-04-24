26-year-old woman seriously hurt following shooting on Martha Avenue in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 26-year-old woman is seriously hurt following a shooting on Martha Avenue, early Saturday morning.

Investigators say they responded to a call of a reported shooting just after midnight to a home on the first-block of Martha Avenue.

The woman was then transported to Erie County Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

Officials believe the shooting was the result of a domestic dispute and say that the suspect knows the victim.

Buffalo police continue to investigate.