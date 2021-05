BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police say a 26-year-old woman was killed in a shooting on Bissell Avenue, Friday morning.

Police say they responded to a call of a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. Friday at the 100-block of Bissell Avenue.

Investigators say the woman was then transported to Erie County Medical Center where she later died.

If you have any information you're asked to contact Buffalo police at (716) 847-2255.