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26-year-old facing multiple charges after alleged stabbing in Jamestown

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WKBW
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JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A woman is facing multiple charges after an alleged stabbing in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police responded to reports of a stabbing at an east side address around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

An investigation found that 26-year-old Brionna S. Bush allegedly entered the victim's home. According to police, both Bush and the victim were stabbed during an altercation.

Bush has been charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

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