26 Shirts to open in-person retail showroom inside Tri-Main Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 26 Shirts announced it will open an in-person retail showroom inside Tri-Main Center May 11.

Since its founding in 2013, 26 Shirts has been an online-only operation. It recently relocated within Tri-Main Center and additional space allowed for the creation of a retail showroom.

26 Shirts says the showroom will have its Hall of Fame, MAFIA, and CHARGE gear along with hats, drinkware, flags, stickers, decals, socks, buttons and more. There will also be three

exclusive never-before-seen designs and a chance for customers to purchase retired designs they may have missed.

The showroom will also have a display for 26 Shirts beneficiaries.

“We exist to help,” said Del Reid, 26 Shirts co-founder. “We want to let our supporters and people stopping in know that their purchases are really making a difference for these families. They’re treating themselves to some cool new shirts, but it goes beyond that too.”

26 Shirts was created in 2013 by Del Reid and Dan Gigante. It creates limited edition sports and city pride themed designs and for each shirt sold during a pre-order campaign a donation is made to a beneficiary in need or charitable organization.

Retail hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday to Friday at 2495 Main St. Suite #347.

The current “volumed’ and “special edition” pre-order campaigns will continue to be available online only.