26 Shirts supporting family of 2-year-old dealing with several medical complications

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo apparel company is celebrating a milestone this week but also continuing its mission to help families in need.

Earlier this week 26 Shirts announced it has now raised more than $2 million for families in need and other local charities, with proceeds often benefiting those with medical concerns or other family emergencies.

Owner Del Reid talks with Lia Lando about this milestone, the incredible generosity of Western New York, and what it all means to him in the video below. 'It just means so much': 26 Shirts hits $2 million milestone, changing countless lives in WNY

The company just recently launched a new campaign featuring a "Ranch Busters" design. The money raised will go toward 2-year-old Isla Louise Smith.

26 Shirts Isla Louise Smith

7 News Journalist Lia Lando spoke with the Smith family

You'd never know by looking at her but Isla has been through a lot. She was born premature at 28 weeks, weighing just 1 pound, 13 ounces.

"No matter what we did in the NICU she just wouldn't eat so the decision to put in a tube was made," her mom Carolyn said.

Carolyn said it was one medical complication after another.

"Her GI issues caused nutrition issues which then caused Osteopemia and rickets so her bones became very fragile," said Carolyn.

According to Carolyn, Isla had five breaks in her legs and explained that doing things like changing her diaper could have caused her to break a leg and she wasn't allowed to try and crawl for a long time.

Isla was finally able to start walking a couple of months ago but not without constant supervision.

"Every time she falls we're kind of feeling her and making sure she's OK," said Carolyn. "We've really struggled financially with this. I had to stop working to be her full-time caregiver."

But the challenges have been made a little easier with support from the Buffalo community. Carolyn said they are grateful for 26 Shirts helping to raise money for medical expenses.

"We want to come alongside them and support them during this time," said the CEO of 26 Shirts, Del Reid. "Her family is trying to raise money for a special van, a special vehicle to help in transportation for her and other medical expenses not covered by insurance."

Carolyn said while her daughter has come a long way, she has many more hurdles in front of her.

"Some days it's really hard you think why is this happening to my child?" said Carolyn.

But then she thinks about the Buffalo community and realizes her family is not alone.

"Just the thought of them being able to help us in any way has been very kind," Carolyn said. "Isla's going to grow up with all these people that she's never going to meet that have helped her and that's a really touching thing to think about."

You can find more about the design being sold to benefit Isla here.