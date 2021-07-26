26 Shirts Honored by New York State Assembly

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Since it's inception in 2013, the nonprofit 26 Shirts has recruited local artists to create custom, limited edition T-shirts that they sold to raise money for at-risk children and adults.

This Monday, State Assemblyman Bill Conrad, who represents 140th District, honored the founders of the organization with an Assembly resolution recognizing their philanthropy.

"This year alone, they hit a huge milestone in the Buffalo community ... they've made a difference," said Conrad.

26 Shirts has donated to nearly 300 charities and people, including cancer research institutes, rare disease fundraisers, and individual people struggling with disease and hardship.

Each artist receives one dollar of profit per shirt, and nearly the rest of the money is donated. The goal of the foundation is to showcase local art, but first and foremost, give back.

Founder and Co-Owner Del Reid said he has no plans on slowing down his work, and wanted to raise even more money as Bills season moves closer.

