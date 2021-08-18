26 Shirts, Buffalo Proud selling apparel to benefit Buffalo City Mission

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 26 Shirts and Buffalo Proud are selling t-shirts and hats with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Buffalo City Mission.

The Buffalo Proud logo is an homage to the Buffalo: We're Talking Proud public service announcement from the 1980s.

“The Buffalo City Mission is honored to be chosen as the Charity of Choice by Buffalo Proud and 26 Shirts for this exciting and meaningful campaign,” said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. “This unique design is something that we can all wear to show the pride in our city and commitment to helping others build a pathway to a new life.”

“Buffalo Proud’s vision of creating hope for a brighter tomorrow is a natural extension of the critical work Buffalo City Mission provides in our community,” said Buffalo Proud founder Alden Schutte. “Working together with 26 Shirts, we have created a design that embodies our city’s community spirit while directly benefiting our neighbors in need.”

T-shirts and hats are on sale now and $8 from the sales goes towards the Buffalo City Mission.