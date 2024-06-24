26 Shirts and West Herr partner to host 'Mafia Con' with player appearances, vendors and more

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 26 Shirts and West Herr will partner to host the first-ever "Mafia Con," to benefit WNY Heroes and P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 20 at the WNY Heroes Event Center located at 1001 East Delevan Avenue.

There will be appearances from Buffalo Bills players, vendors, food trucks, and opportunities to meet local podcast personalities and try the beer collaboration with Community Beer Works.

“This event has been a thought in our minds for a couple years now, and 2024 happened to be a perfect time for us to start seriously planning and executing it with West Herr who have been great to work with over the years." - Del Reid, owner and founder of 26 Shirts

You can buy tickets online here.